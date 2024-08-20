Inside The Rockets

Can Rockets Finally Get Over .500 Mark?

The Houston Rockets were 41-41 last season. Will they be above .500 in 2024-25?

Jeremy Brener

Apr 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have spent four straight seasons under the .500 mark, which is the longest such stretch in franchise history.

However, given the team's improvements from the offseason, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Rockets will finish 44-38 for the upcoming campaign.

"On top of bringing back a loaded young core that includes Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, Houston has a bona fide Rookie of the Year contender in Reed Sheppard," Hughes writes. "On internal development alone, a three-win improvement almost seems like an overly conservative estimate for this group. But here again, we're dealing with the Western Conference. The Rockets could look meaningfully better in 2024-25 and still finish with a win total in the high 30s. Improvement in the NBA isn't always linear, particularly in terms of winning percentage."

A 44-win season would likely get the Rockets into the Play-In Tournament, and while that isn't the team's goal, it would be a step in the right direction and better than what Houston has been able to produce for the past few seasons.

They will battle in a tough Western Conference, but given the team's depth and developing upside in its younger players, Houston should be a team to watch rise up the standings when the season begins in October.

Jeremy Brener

