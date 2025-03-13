Can Houston Rockets Trade for a Superstar this Offseason?
The NBA offseason is starting in just a few months, which means rumors are going to be circulating like wildfire soon. There is one team that stands out to be in the mix for a superstar, and that is the Houston Rockets, who are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
Houston hold's three of Phoenix's future first round picks, which are very valuable, as the Suns could potentially blow up their roster shortly. Kevin Durant and Phoenix's front office have already agreed upon trading him to a contender this offseason. The Suns currently sit at No. 11 in the Western Conference.
Houston has solid future picks and young players, so they have that ability to easily make a splash in the market.
Rafael Stone has been a very solid General Manager for Houston, rebuilding the team from ground up in the post-James Harden era. The only question is: will the Rockets make a trade this offseason?
It would be no surprise if Stone pulls the trigger and trades for a superstar. Although Durant has been in rumors to be traded to Houston, he does not fit the timeline, so that might be out of the picture. Ja Morant has been named in rumors, and not only does hit fit the timeline, he also fits the team's athleticism and speed. He would also offer a young, true point guard talent who can create space for the likes of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Trae Young may also be on the trade block, but Houston's backcourt would lack defense. Zion Williamson has been named in rumors as well. However, injuries have kept him out quite a bit.
Ime Udoka wants to win as soon as possible, and he may just want a "win-now" player who is a proven winner. If that is the case, Houston could likely make a big trade this offseason. Houston's identity as a team is attentiveness on defense, and that is a player which they would likely trade for. However, if a trade is not made, the Rockets will probably roll with the "Core 7" for the foreseeable future.
