Can Reed Sheppard Truly Be A Difference-Maker for the Rockets?
When ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL before the start of training camp, almost all eyes turned toward Reed Sheppard. The Houston Rockets need to find an answer at point guard with their veteran floor general potentially out for the 2025-26 season.
At Rockets' Media Day, head coach Ime Udoka said that the point guard position will be by committee with VanVleet out. He mentioned Sheppard to be in an increased role, but that was assumed before the injury. Now, it's only reinforced.
The Athletic's John Hollinger dubbed the second-year guard a "hinge guy," or someone who isn't elite, but could be a difference-maker throughout the season.
"It will be fascinating to watch this play out in real time," Hollinger wrote. "A top-three pick usually gets automatic minutes as a rookie, but the third pick also usually doesn’t go to a 52-win team. On paper, Sheppard’s skill set is exactly what the Rockets need, and he should get more rope this season. But they can’t wait for him."
Sheppard didn't get many opportunities in his rookie season. It was surprising, but the Rockets went 52-30 and needed more experience on the floor. What Hollinger noted now was still true last year: they couldn't wait for him. Development seemingly goes out the window when the team climbs toward the top.
Can Sheppard truly be a difference-maker after a disappointing rookie year? He averaged just 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 12.6 minutes per game, shooting poorly from the field. It's somewhat expected from a first-year player, but to go from that to a high rotation player may be too much to ask.
Where Sheppard has shone the brightest is NBA Summer League. The last two years, he has performed well in Las Vegas, showing a lot of that two-way prowess he had at Kentucky. Despite being 6-foot-2, he can guard the perimeter well and become a disruptor on defense.
Amen Thompson has the best chance at the starting point guard position, at least at the moment. Sheppard was already set to be a bigger contributor off the bench, but now he'll have more ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities. Aaron Holiday probably has to help out with that as well.
If the 21-year-old can give just a sliver of what he showed during Summer League, Houston will be in a good spot. Losing VanVleet is a big deal, and the Rockets' guard room was already thin before the injury. However, it can also be fixed in no time if Sheppard steps up to the plate.