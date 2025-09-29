Rockets' Ime Udoka Says Houston Will Have 'Committee' at Point Guard
The Houston Rockets will have an extremely thin point guard room entering this NBA season after star point guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL this offseason. The injury could keep him out for Houston's entire 2025-26 campaign, a major loss for the team
The 31-year-old was a major veteran presence on and off the floor for the Rockets last season. As the young core took a major leap and went 52-30, VanVleet was the main facilitator and a huge contributor, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Now, the Rockets will have to figure out who will be the new floor general, at least for the majority of the season. As media day kicks off today, head coach Ime Udoka alluded to how Houston will fix its problem at the one.
As many expected, Udoka said that Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will step into bigger roles at point guard, but a lot of it will be figured out in training camp. Houston has even more depth with the additions of Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie.
"I think it'll be a committee," Udoka said. "All of the above, I think we have a lot of versatility and different ways we can go. Some of that will play out in training camp... Amen, Reed, those guys were going to play a lot more, initiate a lot more, handle the ball a lot more anyway. That'll get expedited a bit."
Thompson emerged as a promising star for Houston last season, taking the role of a Swiss Army knife. He averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, but could drive up that assist stat at the one.
Sheppard, who had a quiet rookie season, didn't get many opportunities given Houston's success. The No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft put up just 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in 12.6 minutes per game, but is poised for an increase in playing time and production. GM Rafael Stone alluded to that earlier in the offseason.
Okogie and Aaron Holiday could also get opportunities in Udoka's committee with VanVleet out. They weren't expected to receive many minutes prior to the injury, but the Rockets will need to experiment with different ball handlers in order to maximize the output of Durant, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and the rest of the core.
Houston still lacks guard depth, but if Udoka can figure out who their guy is at the one, the Rockets can still have those same title aspirations they did prior to VanVleet's injury.