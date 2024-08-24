Can the Houston Rockets go from a Good to Elite Defense Next Season?
There were a few constants during the Houston Rockets' rebuilding years. The Rockets would struggle from 3-point range, turn the ball over more than anyone in the league and rank near the bottom in team defense.
With the hiring of Ime Udoka and free agent signings of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks that all started change. The Rockets improved in all three areas last season and probably the improvement that led to the 41-41 record the most was on the defensive end.
Can the Rockets become a top five defense next season?
In the previous three seasons under Stephen Silas, the Rockets finished No. 27, 30 and 28 in points per game. It's no surprise they only won 61 games over that period. The Rockets had terrible communication and a lack of focus on the defensive end, which showed in their record.
When the Rockets hired Udoka, they wanted to change their reputation around the league, both on and off the court. Udoka made it clear from his first press conference that toughness and defense were his top priorities.
All the players conveyed that sentiment, especially the newest Rockets, VanVleet and Brooks. Brooks mainly talked about his defensive intensity and how he wants to be the defensive anchor on the team.
The hiring and free-agent acquisitions paid off. The Rockets went from one of the worst defensive teams in the league to the top 10 in defensive rating and No. 14 in points allowed per game. They gave up five fewer points per game than the previous season.
The Rockets improved not just in points per game or defensive rating but across the board on the defensive end, including defending against the 3-point shot. In today's NBA, to succeed, you have to shoot the basketball from deep at a high percentage and defend beyond the arc.
Last season, the Rockets went from No. 28 in opponents' 3-point shooting percentage to number one in the NBA. That is a massive jump for any team especially a team that had been at the bottom of the league in every defensive category for years.
Looking at last season's numbers, the one area that the Rockets can improve on next season is points per game. For the Rockets to go from a good defensive team to one of the best in the league, they must move into the top 10 at the very least.
With another season under Coach Udoka, and if players like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith can improve their overall defense, the Rockets could become a top-5 defense next season.
Remember that this was without one of their best defenders, Tari Eason, who missed most of the season. Add in the addition of Steven Adams, and now you start to see the path to an elite defensive team.
