CBS Sports Cites Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. as Breakout Player in 2024-25
Jabari Smith Jr. is perhaps one of the league's most underrated players. Sure, he was a top-three draft pick but he doesn't get discussed much outside of Houston.
Especially for someone with his potential.
In fact, Smith isn't even the most discussed prospect on the Houston Rockets. He's not even second.
However, CBS Sports has taken notice, as they listed him as one of ten players that will take a leap in the 2024-25 season. The writer, Brad Botkin, explained the selection.
"The Rockets have a small army of leap candidates. Amen Thompson feels like an Andre Iguodala in the making. Cam Whitmore feels like a young Corey Maggette. Jalen Green has the goods to become an All-Star. Alperen Sengun is already awesome, and like Green, he's also only entering his fourth season. But Smith, who is Houston's most well-rounded player, is the guy to really watch.
Smith is already quite good, but you have to look a bit deeper in the cracks of the game to fully appreciate his value, as opposed to a guy like Jalen Green, whose scoring and shot creation pops but may lack some substance. Smith is pure substance, on both ends, and the shooting efficiency improved dramatically (40% to 45% overall and 30% to 36% from 3) from year one to two.
Smith's growing confidence stands out. He's looking for his shot more often, and aggressively pursuing his spots as a self-creator. A jump from 13 to 17ish PPG feels plenty doable, and given all the things that Smith does defensively, that's starting to flirt with best-player-on-the-team status."
Smith has demonstrated a steady desire to improve, which was evidenced by his decision to take part in the Summer League following his rookie season- something you don't often see from top-three picks after their rookie campaign.
Smith's second season was significantly better, but he struggled at the onset, prompting Rockets close Ime Udoka to remove him from the closing lineup early in the season.
Next season will have major stakes for Smith, as he becomes eligible for a rookie extension at the conclusion of the year.
