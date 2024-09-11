CBS Sports Raises Key Question About Rockets' Looming Extensions
The 2024-25 NBA season is getting closer and closer. October 22nd is right around the corner.
It certainly doesn't feel that way, as we're in the dog days of the NBA offseason but we're only about a month away. The Houston Rockets will have to follow up on a season that saw them take a major leap, while being one of the most improved teams in the league.
Doing it again will be more difficult, especially without a core superstar. And speaking of difficult, it gets really difficult after the season when the extensions start getting doled out.
The front office bought themselves a little bit of time by holding off on rookie-scale extensions to Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, but they won't have that luxury next offseason.
In CBS Sports' preview of the Southwest division, the Rockets' decision on their extensions was cited as their main question entering the season.
"The Rockets have a real conundrum facing them over the next two years. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are both eligible for rookie max extensions right now, and Jabari Smith is eligible for one next summer, but are they going to pay all those guys? Are all three even worth throwing an excessive amount of money at?
Earlier in the summer it was reported that the Rockets didn't think that Sengun or Green were worth max rookie extensions. That's fine. But at least one of these guys isn't like the other, and the fact that Sengun hasn't gotten a new contract yet is frankly, kind of wild.
Sengun's season was cut short due to injury, but prior to that he was averaging career highs across the board. Of the young guys on the team currently -- Reed Sheppard excluded -- he's the best they've got, but maybe Houston doesn't see it that way.
Green has shown promise as a high-volume scorer, but he'll be entering Year 4 and he still struggles with efficiency issues across the board. He doesn't figure to be an All-Star level player right now, and if the Rockets can't foresee him blossoming into that caliber of player in the next 3-4 years, being hesitant to pay him makes sense. Especially when Smith's extension is due next summer, who will also need to take a significant leap to warrant a max extension as well."
In general, this is a good problem to have. You don't land in this situation unless you've drafted the right players and seen growth and development from your younger prospects.
If Green is able to play at a high-level consistently, he can really make it difficult for the Rockets. Regardless, the Rockets figure to get dominant seasons from Green, Sengun, and Smith, which could culminate in a berth in the play-in tournament.
