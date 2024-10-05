CBS Sports Slights Rockets in Latest Power Rankings
To many, the Houston Rockets are on the up and up. The franchise posted a surprising 19-win improvement last season and nearly made the play-in tournament, with many believing a clean bill of health would've cemented their spot, even in the vaunted Western Conference.
Alperen Sengun etched himself as one of the league's rising stars, amassing over two million All-Star votes and showing out against some of the league's best.
Just ask LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama.
The franchise morphed into a top-ten defensive unit in Ime Udoka's first season. And even though they don't have a formidable go-to player, they've got an abundance of lottery-level talent that seems to fit together quite well.
And the team only has more chemistry heading into year two under Udoka.
Not everyone is a believer, however. Case in point, Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, who ranked the Rockets as the 20th-best team in the league, one spot lower than CBS' previous ranking. His synopsis is below:
"The Rockets finally added some shooting by drafting Reed Sheppard, and he'll work spacing wonders for a team that finished 20th in offense last season. The story from last season, of course, was Ime Udoka's defense, which jumped into the top 10 from 29th the year before -- simply remarkable stuff -- largely due to the addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Houston is a sexy pick to contend this season, and that will all depend on the continued progression of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green."
Based on the writer's power rankings, the Rockets are the 12th-best team in the West, as the full order is included below.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
2. Dallas Mavericks
3. Denver Nuggets
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
5. Phoenix Suns
6. New Orleans Pelicans
7. Memphis Grizzlies
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Golden State Warriors
10. Los Angeles Lakers
11. Los Angeles Clippers
12. Houston Rockets
13. San Antonio Spurs
14. Utah Jazz
15. Portland Trail Blazers
