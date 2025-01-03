Inside The Rockets

Celtics vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Boston Celtics. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics in their annual trip to Clutch City.

The Rockets are fresh off a win against the Dallas Mavericks, who lost to the Celtics in last year's NBA Finals. Now, they want to keep their winning ways going against the Celtics.

The Celtics are likely exhausted after going down to the wire against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, so the Rockets need to take advantage of their tired legs early in the game.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Celtics vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 3
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Rockets Injury Report

Boston Celtics

SF Jaylen Brown (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

C Kristaps Porzingis (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Houston Rockets

PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)

C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

SG Amen Thompson (OUT - suspension)

Celtics vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

  • PG Jrue Holiday
  • SG Derrick White
  • SF Jaylen Brown
  • PF Jayson Tatum
  • C Kristaps Porzingis

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Published
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites.

