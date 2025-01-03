Celtics vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics in their annual trip to Clutch City.
The Rockets are fresh off a win against the Dallas Mavericks, who lost to the Celtics in last year's NBA Finals. Now, they want to keep their winning ways going against the Celtics.
The Celtics are likely exhausted after going down to the wire against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, so the Rockets need to take advantage of their tired legs early in the game.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Celtics vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, Jan. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Celtics vs. Rockets Injury Report
Boston Celtics
SF Jaylen Brown (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
C Kristaps Porzingis (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Houston Rockets
PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
SG Amen Thompson (OUT - suspension)
Celtics vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Boston Celtics
- PG Jrue Holiday
- SG Derrick White
- SF Jaylen Brown
- PF Jayson Tatum
- C Kristaps Porzingis
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.