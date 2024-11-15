Clippers vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready for their rematch at Toyota Center tonight, but the stakes are raised in the first Emirates NBA Cup game for both teams.
Both the Rockets and Clippers are in West Group A along with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. On Tuesday, the Kings were idle while the Blazers pulled off an upset against the Wolves.
Now, the Rockets and Clippers look to claim their stake at the top of the group to start their four group stage games.
A win tonight would not only increase Houston's win streak to four games, but it would also give the Rockets an edge to begin their NBA Cup journey and start it off on the right foot.
Clippers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, November 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Los Angeles Clippers
- SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - shoulder)
- C Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Houston Rockets
Clippers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Norman Powell
- SF Terence Mann
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Ivica Zubac
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
