Clippers vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the Emirates NBA Cup. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dunks against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dunks against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready for their rematch at Toyota Center tonight, but the stakes are raised in the first Emirates NBA Cup game for both teams.

Both the Rockets and Clippers are in West Group A along with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. On Tuesday, the Kings were idle while the Blazers pulled off an upset against the Wolves.

Now, the Rockets and Clippers look to claim their stake at the top of the group to start their four group stage games.

A win tonight would not only increase Houston's win streak to four games, but it would also give the Rockets an edge to begin their NBA Cup journey and start it off on the right foot.

Clippers vs. Rockets Information

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers

  • SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - shoulder)
  • C Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Houston Rockets

  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

    • Clippers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

    Los Angeles Clippers

    • PG James Harden
    • SG Norman Powell
    • SF Terence Mann
    • PF Derrick Jones Jr.
    • C Ivica Zubac

    Houston Rockets

    • PG Fred VanVleet
    • SG Jalen Green
    • SF Dillon Brooks
    • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
    • C Alperen Sengun

