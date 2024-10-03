College Star Gives Rockets PG Depth in Training Camp
The Houston Rockets are getting some more bodies into training camp, signing point guard Markquis Nowell.
Nowell, 24, signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors a year ago after going undrafted and made his NBA debut with them on Nov. 15 of last year, but that was the only time he played with the team before the Raptors cut him in March.
Nowell joined Raptors 905, their G League affiliate, and stayed with them until earlier this week when his G League rights were traded to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. That paved the way for the Rockets to bring him aboard for training camp.
Nowell is perhaps best known for what he was able to do in his senior season with the Kansas State Wildcats. In the team's Sweet 16 win against the Michigan State Spartans, Nowell scored 20 points and dished out an NCAA Tournament single-game record 19 assists as the Wildcats pulled out an overtime victory. Nowell added 30 points and 12 assists in the Elite 8 contest, but the Wildcats lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Nowell's 5-8 frame is simply too small to play meaningful minutes in the NBA. He has great court vision and basketball IQ, but his size doesn't translate on the next level. He brings value to the team, but it likely won't happen on the court with the Rockets.
