Cornerstones Keep Rockets on Pace in Western Conference Standings
The Houston Rockets will depend on a lineup without two team leaders, Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson, to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings. Both players will return before the season finishes, but the Rockets have to try to keep their spot to stay out of the Play-In Tournament. They'll have to keep winning to prevent a descent, and franchise cornerstones Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green will likely play a large role in Houston's victories to end the season.
Houston's most recent victory against the Phoenix Suns is an example of what the Rockets can expect from its two stars whenever they are both playing at a high level.
Green finished with a team-leading 29 points, while Sengun added an efficient 20 points and seven assists. Both played with high efficiency. Sengun hit all his field goal attempts and missed just one of his six free throws. Green also missed just one free throw in 11 attempts and hit exactly 50% of his shots from deep range and from the floor.
Houston's performance against Phoenix showed a few promising signs that could be significant developments for the team.
Green's ability to get to the free-throw line is an element of his game that has largely been missing throughout his career. He doesn't draw whistles at the same rate as some of the other top scorers in the NBA. Each of the league's top scorers became much more efficient when they began drawing fouls at a higher rate. Some of their missed layups and floaters while driving the paint turn into two points at the free-throw line. Since Green isn't taking free throws at a high rate, many of his missed shots stay as missed shots even through contact.
If Green starts getting a favorable whistle to end the season, he could enter the most efficient stretch of his career. Picking up seven to 10 points per game from the free throw line would go a long way towards Green becoming a consistent top level scorer.
While Sengun may not have the same potential to be a highly efficient free-throw taker, his value was on full display against the Suns.
He didn't miss a shot from the field, and some of his attempts were more difficult than others. His largest development this season is shooting jump shots with confidence. He doesn't hesitate anymore when taking mid-range or deep range opportunities.
Sengun also got to flash some of his passing chops, dishing a behind-the-back pass to Tari Eason in one of the most notable plays of the game. He led the offense all game, picking up seven assists to lead the team.
Both Sengun and Green have taken steps forward this season, and the Rockets' success to end the season depends on whether both players can lead Houston against the league's best teams.
