Could Rockets Really Trade For Warriors Star Stephen Curry?
The Houston Rockets have been on the receiving end of many painful moments inflicted by Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry over the past decade, but that could be coming to an end soon.
With Curry in the twilight of his career, the Warriors star may be looking for one last chance to add to his ring collection, and that may have to be done outside of the Bay Area.
If Curry were to join a rising team like the Rockets, it could help him reach that elusive fifth championship. That's why Yahoo! Sports writer Kevin O'Connell suggests a deal that would bring Curry to Houston for Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, three firsts and two swaps.
"Instead of waiting for Sheppard to develop into Steph Lite, the Rockets would get the real deal to energize their offense. The Warriors would have a major young piece to develop in Sheppard, who was just drafted third last June, plus a whole bunch of picks and salary-cap relief with VanVleet having a non-guaranteed deal for next season," O'Connor writes.
The Rockets have the excess picks from the Phoenix Suns' future, along with Sheppard and VanVleet to get this deal done.
Sheppard could emerge as the next era of the "Splash Brothers" in Golden State as a sniper from 3-point range, and VanVleet would be a steady hand that could keep the Warriors competitive in the immediate aftermath of the post-Curry era.
Curry has been with the Warriors for 16 years, so it is hard to see him part ways with them at this point. Curry has the aura of someone who will only play for one franchise, and he's stated many times in the past that he wants to retire with the Warriors.
However, if the itch to get another championship under his belt continues to grow, Curry may force himself out and request a trade to the Rockets, who are arguably the best team to simultaneously give Steph the best chance to win and the Warriors the optimal opportunity to rebuild.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
