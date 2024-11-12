Inside The Rockets

Could Rockets Regret Jalen Green Extension?

Jalen Green signed a three-year extension with the Houston Rockets.

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets signed Jalen Green to a three-year extension beginning in the 2025-26 campaign just before the start of the season, which is a big risk for both parties involved.

The Rockets gave some autonomy to Green on the deal by only making it three years instead of four, and Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes Houston may come to regret the contract.

"Jalen Green's recent rookie-scale extension was the most perplexing. The Rockets gave him a three-year, $105.3 million deal with a player option on the final season," Pincus writes. "At Green's salary level, most franchises lock in at least four years and have team control to get out early. Instead, Green has the power, and he's been a force for the franchise early through the 2024-25 season. This one may take some time to manifest, but the Rockets may regret giving out the short extension (allowing Green to get to free agency sooner with an even larger payday)."

It's still early, so the Rockets' stance on the deal can still waver. However, the Rockets made the deal for a reason, and they should be content with how things are going knowing Green will remain in Houston for the time being.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

