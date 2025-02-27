Could Rockets Trade For Grizzlies' Ja Morant?
The Houston Rockets are still looking for a superstar to add to the roster.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the Rockets could target Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant this offseason.
"A Phase 3 launch could be in the works should the Rockets learn their developing-by-the-day roster still isn't championship-ready," Buckley writes.
"And since few teams are better equipped to broker a blockbuster, Houston's target list can grow as big as its imagination allows.
"Morant might be pipe dream-adjacent, but an executive did call him someone "to keep an eye on" if Memphis flatlines in the playoffs, per The Ringer's Howard Beck. His numbers are a bit muted from where they've been, but he could still seize control of this attack and potentially provide the Rockets with the kind of two-way balance needed to capture the crown."
Morant is the main reason behind Memphis' success over the years, but he has been unable to get the Grizzlies past the second round, which leads to some questions over whether he should be the No. 1 player on a contending team.
That being said, the Grizzlies have a lot of rebuilding pieces surrounding him, and it's possible that Morant could succeed with a more established core. The Rockets could provide that, but any package Memphis would want from Houston would require Amen Thompson, and that may be too much for the team to give up.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.