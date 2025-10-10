Could JD Davison Carve Out a Role with the Rockets?
Through two preseason games, the Houston Rockets' offense has looked spectacular. The games before the regular season aren't an end-all, be-all for how the year will go, but the Rockets have given a great glimpse into their revamped offense after wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.
Houston is averaging 131 points per game through the preseason. Against the Jazz, much of the success came because Kevin Durant took the court for the first time. The 37-year-old had a major effect on Utah's defense, gravitating the opponent and allowing other players to shine.
However, Durant wasn't on the floor versus the Hawks, and much of the Rockets' success could be attributed to JD Davison. The fourth-year guard impressed with 17 points, three rebounds and four assists on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, knocking down five threes.
Davison hasn't found many opportunities through his first three seasons in the NBA, having only spent time with the Boston Celtics and their G League affiliate in Maine. However, a change of scenery in Houston could be what he needs to really take off. He has at least shown he can still compete after two games with the team.
Davison cooled off a bit against the Jazz, putting up eight points and two assists, but he wasn't necessarily inefficient. The 23-year-old shot 3-for-7 from the field in 17 minutes.
With Fred VanVleet likely out for the season, Houston's guard room will be more competitive for minutes. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are expected to start at the one and two, but off the bench, we could see more minutes to new faces, including Davison.
Aaron Holiday, who is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists this preseason, should get more of an opportunity given his veteran experience. However, Davison could easily swoop in and find a way into the rotation if he continues to mesh with the core.
Against the Hawks, the 6-foot-1 guard had a box plus-minus of +13. Following that, versus the Jazz, he was a +17 despite a dip in stats. The Rockets have continued to be elite when he's on the floor.
Head coach Ime Udoka could give Davison more opportunities in the regular season if he continues to impress early on. He's averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games, so there's plenty of time to see who fits in the backup point guard spot. However, there's also a chance for unexpected lineups given the Rockets' performance.