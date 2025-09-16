Could Steven Adams Grab Starting Spot for Rockets?
The Houston Rockets enter the 2025-26 NBA season as one of the league’s best and most versatile teams.
They have high-level guards, led by a veteran and NBA champion in Fred VanVleet, as well as a youngster with something to prove in Reed Sheppard. The wing spots are shored up by rising star Amen Thompson and swingman Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the offseason’s top acquisitions.
Forwards in superstar Kevin Durant and 2022 draftees Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason offer what is probably the team’s best positional group. And the team’s frontcourt is among the most versatile in the league, led by one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, as well as longtime interior forces in Steven Adams and Clint Capela.
Suffice it to say, the Rockets have legitimate claim to being the deepest team in the league. And while that’s certainly a good thing, it comes with tough decisions, especially in regard to the starting lineup.
Four players are absolute locks in Houston’s starting five next season: VanVleet, Thompson, Durant and Sengun. The latter two are among the top players in the league, Thompson is well on his way with all-world athleticism, and VanVleet is as proven as they come. That leaves just one spot, which most think Jabari Smith Jr. can grab, as he has the last few seasons.
But Adams, having been one of the team’s most impactful postseason players last season, might have something to say about that.
Adams’ last few seasons have been marred by injury, but at 32, he’s still one of the best physical forces on the interior. Even in just 13 minutes per game last season, he was able to pour on 3.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He’s an immovable object in the paint, able to grab both offensive and defensive rebounds, score close-range buckets with touch and blocks shots on defense.
He has plenty of experience frequenting starting lineups, doing so for OKC for six seasons, as well as three separate years in both New Orleans and Memphis. The 2024-25 season with Houston was the first since his rookie season that he didn’t start the majority of his games played.
Even more, Adams fit with other top Rockets seems proven upon a reflection of their postseason. Among the team’s high-usage two-man lineups, Adams ranks in each of the top four with Smith, Sengun, VanVleet and Jalen Green, well ahead of the next-best lineup.
His fit with Sengun is especially a good one. The double-big lineup allows a mismatch for any team without two skilled defensive bigs, which at the moment seems to be nearly every team, save for the now-champions in Oklahoma City.
With length, solid perimeter shooting and defense, Smith would still be the odds-on favorite to grab the spot, but head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t seem keen to call it over just yet.
“It’s to be determined.” Udoka said to Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire. “I do think Jabari [Smith] showed tremendous growth this offseason, and obviously he started the majority of his time here, before the injury.
“But we’ll take a look at everything. We feel we have incredible depth this year and a lot of versatility, so we could go a number of different ways, as far as that. I think some of that will be proven in training camp.”
The Rockets kick off their preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6.