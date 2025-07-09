Could the Houston Rockets Benefit from Adding One More Guard?
The Rockets are loaded after making some big splashes in free agency and the trade market this summer. However, they may still be on the hunt for one more guard to bolster their depth on the roster.
As it currently stands, the Houston Rockets will be bringing Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday for full time guards part of next season's roster, and while VanVleet is a talented veteran and Sheppard has shown promise in his rookie year, Houston may benefit from adding one more sharpshooting guard to the fray.
They will consider Kevon Harris, Nate Williams, and other Summer League invites as potential roster additions as well, but several of those guards will likely fill out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers team rather than make an impact on Ime Udoka's main roster rotations.
Several well-known point guards remain free agents as it currently stands, with NBA veterans like Chris Paul and Damian Lillard looking for franchises to play on and compete for an NBA Championship.
Paul who has played in Houston before, has made it clear to media and fans that this will be his last season in the league, which means the Rockets could sign the veteran for a bargain, however Paul has also stated he wants to start in his final season and after extending Fred VanVleet this summer the Rockets are likely to not move VanVleet out of his starting role.
Another returning player Houston might consider is Russell Westbrook, who still remains a free agent, and while he may not be a sharpshooting player, his hustle, IQ and leadership are still key factors to any NBA team.
As the Rockets prepare for NBA Summer League play, where they will do their due diligence on invitees, the front office could seemingly also be working behind the scenes to land another solid guard in Houston if they feel another addition is necessary.