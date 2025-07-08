Houston Rockets Summer League Roster is Finalized
After heavy anticipation by fans, the Houston Rockets finally released their finalized roster heading to Las Vegas for the 2025 NBA Summer League.
Led by last year's top first-round pick for the Rockets, Reed Sheppard, Houston will look to be a competitive team and help set a tone for the 2025-26 NBA season in Las Vegas this upcoming week.
Sheppard will likely receive the most attention from the front office as Houston is preparing to increase the soon-to-be second-year guards' minutes next season, potentially making him a key rotational player as well as the head of the second unit.
Coaching for this year's Summer League team will be head coach Ime Udoka's assistant coach, Garrett Jackson.
Returning players N'Faly Dante, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Williams will all look to prove their value once again to the Rockets as all three will compete for full-time contracts ahead of next season.
Houston will also be bringing on seven undrafted free agents to their Summer League team, highlighted by Mississippi State's Cameron Mattews and Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson.
While the main roster may seem loaded with all of Houston's offseason moves, the front office must get a gauge at some of these rotational players as some of them could help them out later down the line whether it be for casual depth or injuries.
As per usual each of the NBA’s 30 teams will play at least five games in Las Vegas, with the first four coming between July 10 and July 17. Then the top-four teams advance to the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 19. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 20.
The Rockets will be an exciting team to watch during the Summer League, as they and 29 other teams look to compete and set the tone for the regular season.