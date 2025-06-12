Could Veteran Guard Fit the Houston Rockets Team Next Season?
Veteran point guard Ben Simmons is set to hit free agency this summer after spending time with both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers this past season.
Simmons was able to log 51 total games this season, logging an average of 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field. While he wasn't a big-time scorer for the Clippers, he was still able to demonstrate solid defense and guard multiple positions, as we have seen throughout his career.
A former first-round pick for the 76ers in 2017, Simmons looked to have a bright future in the league after winning Rookie Of The Year in 2018, being named an All-Star in 2019, and earning an All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA in 2020. Unfortunately, it was not the case as the star dimmed past the 2020 season.
While Simmons might not return to his prime, the 6-foot-10 point guard can still be a productive bench player given his strong defensive capabilities. Because of those capabilities, there is a chance that a defensive-minded coach like Rockets head coach Ime Udoka could be interested in the 28-year-old veteran.
The Rockets are already known as one of the best defensive teams in the league after ranking fifth in defensive ratings to end the regular season, and adding a lockdown guard like Simmons to their bench could only add to this strong defensive play style.
Simmons would also be a great fit for this young second unit given his passing capabilities and unselfishness as a player on the court. He has not been a heavy scorer in recent years, and mostly looks to pass first when in the game, which could be great for the younger players in Houston trying to get their looks on the court.
Whether or not the Rockets pursue a savvy defensive player like Simmons remains to be seen this summer, but in terms of players that fit the Rockets' mold and what Ime Udoka looks for in a player, Simmons can certainly be a guy Houston contacts.