Despite Shooting Struggles, Ime Udoka Says Rockets Are Getting Good Shots
The Houston Rockets are third in the Western Conference at 17-9. So far this season, they have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, off to their best start in several seasons. One key to their success has been their lockdown defense, which ranks second in the NBA.
Despite the Rockets' success this season, there is still one glaring problem: their shooting, specifically their 3-point shooting. After a marginal improvement last season from beyond the arch, the Rockets have regressed in the first 26 games.
The Rockets are shooting 32% from 3-point range during the season, ranking No. 28 in the NBA. The Rockets 32% from deep is their worst shooting percentage since the 1990-91 season. That Houston team and this iteration have plenty in common.
The 1990 Rockets team was led by Hakeem Olajuwon, the best post player in NBA history. Alperen Sengun, a great post player, leads the 2024 Rockets.
Both teams struggled with their 3-point shooting but had dominant post players and elite defenses. Despite their poor shooting, the Rockets finished the season with a record of 52-30. The Rockets are 17-9 this season, still facing challenges from beyond the arc.
After Tuesday's practice, Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka if a different scheme could fix the Rockets' shooting struggles or if they were getting the shots they wanted.
“The jump are the jump shots a lot of those are pretty wide open and we are getting great looks.”
Udoka believes the Rockets need to play faster to create better opportunities for 3-point shooting, but he also emphasizes that the team should not overly depend on it, especially during struggles.
The Rockets must improve their shooting to remain in the top six of the Western Conference. In the 1990s, 3-point shooting was not essential for winning games. However, in 2024, that has changed, as teams are now shooting 3-pointers at a record pace.
The Rocket's next chance to improve their 3-point shooting is against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening at the Toyota Center.
