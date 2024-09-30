Hall-of-Famer and Former Rocket Dikembe Mutombo Passes at 58
The NBA announced Monday morning that Hall-of-Famer and former Houston Rockets center Dikembe Mutombo passed away at the age of 58, due to brain cancer. League commissioner Adam Silver put out a statement regarding the tragic passing.
"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life," Silver said. "I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly."
Two years ago, Mutombo's family let it be known that he had a brain tumor, and was undergoing treatment in Atlanta. He died surrounded by his family.
Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA for six teams, including the Rockets. He spent his final five seasons in Houston, averaging 3.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He was a part of Rockets playoff runs in the late 2000s, when the team was led by Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming.
Mutombo was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He was an eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA player, and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, to go along with numerous other accolades.
Off the court, Mutombo was a humanitarian. Serving as the NBA's first Global Ambassador, he did an immense amount of charity work for his native country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other parts of Africa. He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, and the former center has earned countless awards for being a trailblazer and an upstanding human being throughout his life.
