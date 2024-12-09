Dillon Brooks Key For Rockets vs. Warriors

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets will need Dillon Brooks to step up against the Golden State Warriors.

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) takes a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center.
The Houston Rockets will put their NBA Cup lives on the line at home on Wednesday night when they take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets have lost 15 straight against the Warriors dating back to 2021, including Thursday's most recent defeat at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In order to break the losing streak and advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals, Dillon Brooks will have to step up for the Rockets.

"Expect Brooks to get the primary defensive assignment on Stephen Curry, and, if the Rockets advance, against either Doncic or Gilgeous-Alexander in the semifinals. Those matchups can be boom or bust for Brooks, who might either frustrate opponents with his physical play or end up watching from the bench in foul trouble," ESPN's Kevin Pelton writes.

Either way, Brooks plays a huge role for the Rockets on defense and he should be looking to make an impact one way or another.

This will also give the Rockets a chance to see how Brooks operates in an elimination game, which is part of why the team brought him to Houston to begin with. Being able to defend the other team's best player is an important role, and Brooks will get that chance on Curry for the biggest game of the season.

