Dillon Brooks Ties Rockets Record in Win vs. Celtics
The Houston Rockets picked up arguably the biggest win of the season against the Boston Celtics, a tight 114-112 thriller on Monday night at TD Garden.
While Amen Thompson played hero with his game-winner that capped off a 33-point night for the second-year pro, the Rockets cannot forget the impact Dillon Brooks had on the game.
Brooks tied a franchise record with 10 made 3-pointers in a game, putting him in company with his teammate Fred VanVleet, Chandler Parsons and James Harden, who did so three times.
Brooks is often seen as an afterthought when it comes to importance on the Rockets roster because he isn't part of the young core, but games like the one against the Celtics prove exactly how valuable he can be.
The Rockets aren't the best 3-point shooting team in the league, making just 34.5 percent of their shots from distance. That puts them 26th in the NBA in that category with only the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic ranking lower.
Brooks has been the team's best 3-point shooter, making 38.4 percent of his attempts from downtown. He adds a different dimension to the Rockets that nobody else is able to provide.
Add in the fact that Brooks is also a tremendous defender, and he becomes an important part of the Rockets core.
Brooks and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from State Farm Arena.
