Do the Houston Rockets Have a Legit Big Three?
The Houston Rockets are set to be one of the most-watched teams next season after they acquire NBA superstar Kevin Durant this summer.
Houston was already home to two of the brightest young stars in the league with All-Star center Alperen Sengun and All-Defensive First Team recipient Amen Thompson before they decided to add a future Hall of Famer into the fray, which now, on paper, could give Houston their version of a big three.
Durant himself has been a part of successful and failed big threes as he found success pairing with the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State for two NBA Championships, but in Brooklyn, he could not find the finish line when paired with star guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden despite valiant efforts.
Now with one of the best two-way players and a rising star center alongside Durant, Houston will look to make a deeper playoff run than their previous first-round exit and also hopes to compete for a championship in the next 2-3 seasons.
Durant will likely spearhead the offense next season as Houston's biggest target this offseason was finding an alpha male scorer who can close out games for the Rockets, and they employed one of the best closers in the game.
Amen Thompson will be working on his offensive game this summer with the same trainer as NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which could elevate him from an All-Defensive player to an All-NBA player. After last season's 14.1 points and 8.2 rebound average, the rising star wing has shown fans in Houston that the Thompson party is just getting started for him.
As for Sengun, who took the biggest leap in his fourth year of play, he will likely resume his role as the anchor on defense and a key contributor on offense. While he spent this past season being the Rockets' leading scorer, he will likely see a move to second fiddle with the addition of perennial scorer Kevin Durant. This likely will not impact Sengun's game drastically, as it may even open up the floor more for the Turkish basketball player.
The Rockets have made all the right moves as they prepare to chase a championship next season, and now, with a loaded roster on paper, could the Rockets consider Durant, Thompson, and Sengun their own big three?