Rockets Rising Star Looking to Elevate His Game
Several Houston Rockets have been looking to improve their game ahead of next season, and the Rockets' rising star wing Amen Thompson is no different.
After being named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team in his second year, the Thompson twin is reported to be working out and training with Olin Simplis this offseason, a well-respected and highly credited shooting trainer.
Simplis has been regarded as one of the big reasons reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took a leap offensively in Oklahoma City, and has also been part of the growth in Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley's game.
While Thompson is regarded as one of the best defenders not just on the Rockets but in the league, the 22-year-old guard still has room to grow offensively, which could help him leap next season in his third year in the NBA.
He took a huge leap from a 13.8% three-point shot to a 27.5% in his second season despite the low number of three-point shots taken, but with Houston in need of better shooters next season, it seems the young forward has taken the initiative to make himself better for the Rockets in that category.
Thompson is a terrific downhill scorer as his natural athleticism helps him find the basket with ease, and adding a shooting element to his game will only take him over the top as a player. His mid-range game has also taken an improvement in his second season with the Rockets, and working with a trainer like Simplis will only make Thompson more effective.
The Rockets have already deemed Thompson as a core part of their future, as he is made immovable during Houston's advance for an NBA superstar trade this summer.
Amen will look to follow up his First Team All-Defensive team year with a huge leap in year three.