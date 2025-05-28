Do the Houston Rockets Have Enough Room For Cam Whitmore?
The Houston Rockets took a major leap this past season, which speaks to the development of their young core. As players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and more improve their numbers and contribute to their 52-30 record, the Rockets as a whole have a lot to look forward.
While this is certainly the case, individual production varied. Not all of Houston's players improved, and the rotation under head coach Ime Udoka kept fluctuating throughout the year.
One player who had a rollercoaster season is Cam Whitmore. The second-year guard out of Villanova impressed in his rookie year, averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 45.4% shooting from the field. However, he took a dip this season, putting up 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds on 44.4% shooting.
It isn't that much of a dip, but there were serious concerns with Whitmore's game early on in the season. Through his first 10 games, he was putting up 6.2 points per game on 41.7% from the field, and although he picked it up, it wasn't enough for him to receive more minutes than he did last season.
There were definitely concerns as to whether or not Whitmore could crack 20 minutes per game in this crowded rotation, but he also did not help his case. The 20-year-old has so much potential, but it might not be best for him to develop in Houston.
Playing for a win-now team, Whitmore may be better suited for a team that gives him more opportunities. With the Rockets involved in numerous trade rumors this offseason, it's certainly possible that the guard gets traded.
With a change of scenery, Whitmore would get much more playing time and the opportunity to develop into a primary scorer. He has the potential to be a lethal scorer in this league. Many forget he was projected to be a top-five pick in 2023 before slipping back due to injury.
Houston must weigh all of its options this offseason. If the organization is truly committed to winning, then a trade, major or not, could be in the cards. Whitmore's departure wouldn't be franchise-altering, and it could work out for both parties.
