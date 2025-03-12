The Double Big Lineup Has Unlocked Jabari Smith at Small Forward
The Houston Rockets are on a three-game winning streak after a blowout win against the Orlando Magic on Monday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets outrebounded the Magic 63-42 and held the Magic to 38 points in the second half.
Despite only scoring 97 points, the Rockets still won going away, as the Magic only scored 84 points, their third-lowest total of the season. One reason for the Rockets' win was the play of Jabari Smith, especially in the second half.
Smith moved into the starting lineup Monday as the Rockets were without Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson. Smith had bounced between the bench and the starting lineup since returning from a broken hand on Feb. 21.
With both teams struggling on offense for most of the game, Smith stepped up and provided the Rockets with not only a defensive spark but an offensive boost. He was the Rockets' leading scorer, finishing with 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.
With the Rockets deploying the double-big lineup more often, Smith has seen more time in small forwards. The Rocket's big lineup has caused issues for other teams because it forces them to match the Rocket's size inside, and if they don't, the Rockets will have mismatches in the paint.
That has seen Smith being guarded by smaller forwards and, at times, guards. Rockets on SI asked Smith if it is easier for him to take advantage of mismatches when he is at small forward.
“You know I love crashing if I have a smaller person on me he probably can’t box me out.”
Smith continued” I like playing the 3 I don’t have to do a lot of dirty work.”
Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka about the double-big lineup including having Smith at small forward and how it helps the team especially on the glass.
“They punish guys on the glass and worked offensively and worked well defensively, has been really good as well, something will continue to do going forward.”
The Rockets have started to deploy zone defense at times throughout the game, especially when they have their bigger lineup on the court. That has been key because it keeps opposing teams from trying to take advantage of the Rockets playing Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, and Smith together.
Smith's long wingspan and help defense have helped the zone defense become a weapon for the Rockets. Playing at small forward on offense also helps Smith because of his ability to shoot over a smaller defender, especially in the mid-range.
The Rockets will continue to be without Thompson for at least the next week and until Thompson return Smith will be used at multiple position and so far, it has been a success for the Rockets and Smith.
