Draymond Green Trades Barbs with Mom of Rockets Wing
The rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets can't possibly get any deeper. After all, it's spanned over a decade, across multiple iterations of the Rockets.
In fact, not a single member of the 2010s Rockets that went head-to-head with the Warriors in their four postseason matchups between 2014 and 2019 remains on the roster.
But not just that, not a single member of those Rockets remains in the organization, aside from Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta (which doesn't quite count). James Harden was the steadying force and key lynchpin for those Rockets, but his supporting cast altered quite a bit, as Dwight Howard and Chris Paul were running mates on different teams that each faced the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
The Rockets' coaches were different as well, as Kevin McHale led the Rockets in the 2015 postseason matchup, whereas Mike D'Antoni roamed the sidelines for the Rockets in the 2018 Conference Finals.
For the Warriors, it's mostly remained the same, as Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Steve Kerr all remain with the franchise, although Klay Thompson is no longer in the fold.
That version of the Warriors still has smoke with the new-look Rockets, headlined by Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Ime Udoka, and now Kevin Durant.
Especially Green.
He's been going back and forth with Sengun regarding the officiating from this past postseason matchup between the two teams, responding to Sengun's claims about the Warriors crying about fouls by saying the team can only say such a thing if they won the series.
Those comments drew the attention of Tari Eason's mom -- Teroya Eason -- who took to social media to respond, which is unsurprising if you know the outspoken Mama Eason.
"Oh Dear, now it's war."
Green responded again on Threads (because of course).
"Somebody tell Mama Eason, she said it was war before they took the L…"
"They gone come out playing hard as hell! ….. In a regular season game"
Mama Eason clapped back again, taking issue with the notion that she was "clowned", while also taking the high road.
Depending on how you look at it.
"Clowned??? A pack of 22 year olds taking you to 7 games is definitely war. L or not. I’m a fan of your game. Peep my posts over a decade. And you’re a fan too. Somebody somewhere got the tape. Roll it. Have a swell weekend Dray!"
During the aforementioned postseasons series, Ms. Eason stated that her son, Tari, would be the second-best player on the Warriors --which could be perceived as a slight towards Draymond Green.
The season can't start soon enough.