Early Projection for Rockets' Rotation After Kevin Durant Trade
The Houston Rockets might have become the early winners of the 2025 NBA offseason after acquiring one of the game's greatest scorers. In a blockbuster trade, the Rockets are bringing in Kevin Durant to a team that just went 52-30 in the regular season.
Durant adds a new dimension to Houston's offense. The team struggled to shoot from deep and lacked a true shot creator. It's perhaps the biggest reason the Rockets suffered an early first-round exit in the playoffs. Although 36 years old, the star takes the load off players such as Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet.
The trade came at a price, however. Houston acquired Durant in exchange for the small package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 in the NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.
This shakes up Ime Udoka's rotation. Green and Brooks were two key starters for a playoff team. Free agency and the trade market could certainly shake things up, but what is the early rotation looking like with Durant in Texas?
Point Guard - Fred VanVleet
VanVleet struggled to shoot for the majority of the season. The veteran shot just 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from deep, but turned it up in the playoffs with some key performances against the Golden State Warriors.
The former All-Star has regressed from his days with the Toronto Raptors, which means the Rockets are expected to decline his $44.9 million player option for a team-friendly deal. With that in place, Houston retains its floor general with a championship pedigree.
Shooting Guard - Amen Thompson
Thompson stole the show in the eyes of many, becoming a two-way force and making the All-Defensive First Team. The second-year player averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks.
The 22-year-old is oozing with potential, and while Brooks is no longer there to be a pest, Thompson is a great replacement. If he can develop a better jump shot and take on a 3&D role next to Durant, Houston's offense will be elevated even more.
Small Forward - Kevin Durant
It's hard to believe that Durant's abilities have gone underrated, but he was still one of the most efficient scorers in the league this past season. The former MVP averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% from the field and 43.% from deep.
The Suns went 33-29 with Durant on the floor, and an abysmal 3-17 without him. He's still one of the most impactful players in the NBA, and with his frame and defense, he still fits in with a young Rockets squad. The question is whether he can fix Houston's offensive problems. If the team's scoring improves, they may just be able to compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Power Forward - Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith shot 45% from three in the playoffs, which is promising in terms of how he'll fit in with Durant by his side. The oldest starter should mentor the 22-year-old who had the KD comparisons before he entered the league.
Smith averaged 12.2 points and seven rebounds this past season and should take on more of a rebounding role, along with some spot-up shooting. At 6-foot-10, he's a body to help out Sengun in the paint, but is also versatile enough to play in and out of the arc.
Center - Alperen Sengun
Sengun is entering yet another season being the second scoring option, but this time the gap is wider. The playmaker should get his assist averages up with a more reliable scorer on the floor, along with the development of the rest of the core.
Sengun's defense improved, but he'll need to make even more strides this season as a paint protector. The double-big lineup with Steven Adams found great success, but with a 6-foot-11 Durant starting, there's doubt that it will be featured in the first five.
If the Rockets have another 50-win season, the Turkish center could be poised for another All-Star selection despite a loaded Western Conference. He and Durant are now one of the scarier duos in the league.
Next Five - Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, Steven Adams
The Rockets' bench stayed the same after the trade, but we should see more minutes from Sheppard and Whitmore, who took a backseat for the more experienced players. Sheppard can provide more three-point shooting, while Whitmore is a slashing defender who should have more assignments as the league pushes toward deeper rotations.
Adams and Eason, who were on heavy minutes, should stay the same, while Holiday is the tenth man, despite getting some playoff minutes. Overall, Houston has another deep rotation heading into the offseason, but it's a matter of who Udoka trusts around Durant.