Ex-Rockets Defensive Ace, Fan Favorite Makes Surprising Revelation
After years of mediocrity, the Houston Rockets ascended to become one of the rising, young teams in the Western Conference during the 2012-13 season. Much of that had to do with the James Harden acquisition, as the Rockets nabbed the 2012 Sixth Man of the Year from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded him due to contract negotiations.
The Rockets also added Jeremy Lin in the same offseason, to go along with Chandler Parsons, their second-round draft pick from 2011, who had just made Second Team All-Rookie. The Rockets also added Patrick Beverley from the EuroLeague, who was largely an unknown.
Beverley became a fan favorite, due to his tenacity on the defensive end and his ability to rise to the occasion regardless of the circumstances. Not to mention the fact that he didn't back down from anyone.
Beverley became an All-Defensive player for the Rockets, making the All-Defense team on multiple occasions, while also consistently being one of the Rockets' best long-range shooters (and the best in 2015-16).
However, he would be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul in 2017, where he would play for four seasons. All the while, Beverley has consistently called Houston his home, giving back to the community and residing in the Houston area.
Beverley has ventured into the media vortex, joining forces with Barstool's Adam Ferrone to form the Pat Bev Pod, where Beverley shares his commentary on the NBA and other things. On Sunday, it was announced that Beverley's podcast will continue for at least another season, as it received a contract extension.
On the court, the 35-year-old Beverley remains a free agent, although one would imagine that he'd be able to join the team of his choosing, as every team covers the 3-and-D skillset that he possesses, not to mention his ability to contribute without having the ball in his hands.
We'll have to wait a little longer for that announcement.
