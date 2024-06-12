Ex-Rockets Guard Isn't a Fan of Hulu's New Clippers Docuseries
Prior to becoming a member of the Houston Rockets in 2018, Austin Rivers spent four seasons with the LA Clippers, who were coached by his father, Doc Rivers. The Rockets represented a significant cultural change from the circus-like atmosphere created by the Clippers' ownership.
Then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was eventually forced to sell the team, after Sterling was captured on audio making racist, disparaging remarks to V. Stiviano, his alleged mistress. The events leading upto Sterling's ouster were made into a Hulu docuseries, titled 'Clipped'.
The first three episodes have been released thus far and the show has been insanely entertaining. However, the cast selection has drawn criticism, as the show's producers didn't quite pick any actors that look similar to the characters being represented.
The aforementioned Austin Rivers seized the opportunity to roast the cast selection, starting with Laurence Fishburne's portrayal of Doc Rivers, in his Off Guard podcast.
“First off, Laurence Fishburne is a legend. And he’s a great actor. But the body of my father is just a little bit different. I’m not saying he’s 100 percent in shape, but he’s built a little bit different than Laurence Fishburne. We could have done a little bit of AI or something there.”
Rivers roasted the show's portrayal of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as there was an image of Curry's character displayed.
“This is unbelievable. That is Stephen Santiago! That’s like the third baseman for the Padres! Who the hell is that guy!”
Next, Rivers shared his thoughts on the actor portraying Blake Griffin.
“This is really bad. That guy’s hairline is receding already. and he looks just nothing like Blake.”
Next, former Rockets guard Chris Paul.
"That is my local AC man, Frederick. Who is this? Who the hell is that?”
Next, the actor portraying Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson.
“Okay, wow, that’s supposed to be Klay. He doesn’t look like Klay at all. But it’s like a clean-cut, light skin guy, it could be fair a little bit.”
DeAndre Jordan's character was next up for Rivers.
“That’s just ridiculous. There’s no effort in this. That looks nothing like DJ. First up, those don’t even pass as braids."
Lastly, Jamal Crawford's character.
“That’s supposed to be Jamal Crawford, and it looks nothing like him. It’s way too much hair, for one. Jamal had like, a bald fade.”
The show airs every Tuesday night and will have six total episodes.
