Ex-Rockets James Harden Proclaims Kobe Bryant as Greatest of All Time
As a native of Los Angeles, former Houston Rockets guard James Harden developed a deep love for the late Kobe Bryant. Harden watched as Bryant became one of the greatest players in league history, winning five NBA championships and finishing fourth on the league's all-time scoring list after accumulating 33,643 points during his career.
One of his best seasons came during the 2005-06 campaign when he averaged a career-best 35.4 points. On Jan. 22, 2006, Bryant scored a career-best 81 points in the Lakers' 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Harden's fondness for Bryant grew throughout their seven-year battle as rivals on an NBA level. As a result, Bryant took the helm as Harden's GOAT (greatest player of all time).
"There was only one person who made me love, I mean fall in love with the game, and that’s Kobe Bryant," Harden said in an interview with HoopHype.
"Being from LA and being a Lakers fan watching him grow up and win several championships and his passion and love and what he did for the game of basketball, I think the world, you know, feels the same way, but that’s why I started playing basketball. The skill set and things that I’ve learned, I kind of picked up on my own, but as far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe."
Harden adopted several of Bryant's skills and incorporated them into his game. Harden's best season imitating Bryant came during the 2018-19 season. He averaged a career-best 36.8 points across 78 games. The former league MVP winner embarked on a streak, going 30 or more points in 32 consecutive games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.