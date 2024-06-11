Ex-Rockets' Rudy Tomjanovich Expresses Why Robert Horry Belongs In Hall of Fame
Robert Horry is far from the greatest player of all time. But when it comes to championships, there are only so many players who have won more. Horry is currently tied for fourth all-time for the most championship rings by a player with seven, and he is the only one to achieve the feat without playing for the Boston Celtics during their dynasty run in the 1960s.
Horry's status as a winner is prominent, which led to former Houston Rockets coach and legend Rudy Tomjanovich expressing why his ex-player belongs in the Hall of Fame.
"I really believe [Horry] belongs in the Naismith Hall of Fame," Tomjanovich said during his accepting speech for the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday. "He’s proven it time and time again. He’s made so many teams champions playing a role, and that’s so important. It isn’t about just the stats. It’s about getting results. I pray that one day he’s going to be able to stand up there and accept that honor."
Horry played four seasons for the Rockets and was vital to the franchise's championship titles with Tomjanovich at the helm in 1994 and 1995.
He later joined the Kobe-and-Shaq Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002. Horry's final championship run came in 2005 and 2007 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
By the end of his career, Horry joined John Salley as the only two players to win at least three championships with three different teams. A feat Danny Green and LeBron James have matched in recent history.
