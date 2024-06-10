Ex-Rockets' Rudy Tomjanovich Shows Support For Longtime Assistant Coach Sam Cassell
The NBA announced Sunday morning that former Houston Rockets coach legend Rudy Tomjanovich received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award honor for 2024.
Tomjanovich spent 12 seasons as a coach, 11 of which came with the Rockets. He posted a 503-397 regular-season record while recording a 51-39 playoff record, which remains a franchise best. Tomjanovich is one of nine coaches in league history to win back-to-back NBA titles (1994 & 1995) — a feat Daly accomplished in 1989 and 1990 as coach of the Detroit Pistons.
But similar to his 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, he used the moment to shine a light on one of his ex-players, Sam Cassell, who Tomjanovich explained why the former All-Star guard should be a head coach in the league.
"I'm looking forward to the day that Sam Cassell is a head coach, and I want to see him cussing at players the way I cussed at him," Tomjanovich said at his introductory press conference on Sunday ahead of Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
Cassell has been an assistant coach in the league since retiring in 2009. He has been the lead assistant with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Celtics. He spent the bulk of his career as the lead assistant under coach Doc Rivers with the Clippers and 76ers.
He has played a vital role in several teams' playoff runs. His Celtics are currently holding a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals.
If the Celtics win their 18th title in franchise history, Cassell would win his second championship in Boston. His first came as a player in 2008 when he played alongside Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce. Cassell won two championships with the Rockets as a backup point guard for Tomjanovich in 1994 and 1995.
