Ex-Rockets Star Takes Major Step Towards Dream of NBA Return
By the time John Wall joined the Houston Rockets in 2020, he was out to prove that he could still play at a high level. Five seasons later, he still has the same goal.
Wall averaged nearly 21 points and roughly seven assists in his first season with the Rockets (which happened to be two years after he last played an NBA game) but didn't fetch any trade value heading into year two with the Rockets.
Unless, of course, the Rockets attached a sweetener/draft capital, which a rebuilding team wouldn't do. Thus, Wall was essentially put on the shelf in 2021-22 for a rest season.
Following his buyout with the Rockets, he joined the LA Clippers, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in just 22 minutes of play, but was traded at the deadline and bought out by the Rockets once more.
Since then, Wall has again set out to prove that he's still capable of being a serviceable vet. Wall put on quite a show at the Miami Pro League, making plays on both ends of the floor, erasing doubt about him losing his athleticism.
Take a look for yourself.
Wall hit a few stepbacks, dialed it up from long-range, and drove to the basket with no limitations.
Wall was open about the tough road that he's encountered in his attempt to get back in the league, joining the Knuckleheads podcast to explain.
"If you still want to play, it's definitely difficult. I just put my mind to it because I still love the game. I think the league is missing alot of vets. They could use alot of vets to help the young guys out.
I'm cool with any role. I know I could help a team win and I know I can help a team play."
Wall's highlight tape from the Pro-Am could possibly be enough to land him a training camp invite.
