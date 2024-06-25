Ex-Rockets Superstar Guard Displays Renewed Mindset with Latest Quote
Coming out of Kentucky, John Wall was the epitome of a sure thing. Wall was s blur on the hardwood, as he ran coast to coast at a breakneck, frenetic speed.
Wall was also quite the floor general, leading the league in assists in his fourth season and finished second in the following season. Wall made the All-NBA team in 2016-17, securing his eligibility for a supermax deal.
The 2010 top overall pick would struggle with injuries in the following seasons, suiting up for 73 games through the next three years and missing the entire 2019-20 season altogether. Wall was dealt to the Houston Rockets in 2020 and sat out the 2021-22 season, as the Rockets sought to find him a home that would allow him to have the type of increased role that he had grown accustomed to.
Wall eventually signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022 and was traded once more to the Rockets at the deadline in 2023, and was subsequently released.
Wall has made it known that he's ready to get back in the league, regardless of the role that's asked of him. Wall joined Clippers forward Paul George on Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment and elaborated further.
“I know how much the game means to me. How much I wanna get back to the game.
I’ve been an All-Star, I’ve been a franchise player before. It’s been a tough journey trying to get back there.
The most important thing for me is just trying to stay healthy. I know a lot of these teams have a lot of young guys on the team. They don’t have a lot of vets.
I think you need those vets in the locker room. That’s what teams are missing. I’m willing to accept any role it is to be on a team. If it’s playing, not playing, being in the Udonis Halsem role.
Anything like that. I just wanna be in an NBA jersey again because I know how much the game means to me, how much I still have left. If it’s helping the team playing, if it’s helping the team trying to be a coach or be a mentor, I’m willing to accept that.”
After going unsigned last offseason, Wall has remained a free agent dating back to his release from Houston in 2023.
Wall holds career averages of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 43 percent from the field.
