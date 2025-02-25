Inside The Rockets

Executives Not Yet Sold on Rockets

The Houston Rockets have done well for themselves, but they are far from a finished product.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have performed well this season as they find themselves in the running to have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

It's a few steps ahead of where the team has been for the past four years, giving the Rockets a chance to truly be a contender once again.

However, until they produce wins in a playoff setting, they won't receive the maximum amount of respect.

"Though the Thunder and Nuggets are clear favorites to come out of the West, the Grizzlies and Rockets are young teams with upside trying to crash the party," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps writes.

"Asked to pick between them, the consensus was Memphis because of the Grizzlies' playoff experience and star power compared with the Rockets, who have little to no postseason exposure.

"I trust Memphis more," an East executive said.

"They're fascinating because of their style of play. They're an elite offensive team without running pick-and-rolls with Ja [Morant] all the time ... and I'm curious to see if that's sustainable in the playoffs."

"Ultimately, both were seen as a step below the Thunder and Nuggets.

"To me, they are solid teams playing with structure and a plan, but they don't have enough experience," a West scout said of Memphis and Houston.

"Playoff basketball is a beast. I want to see them in that environment first."

The Rockets need to take these last few weeks of the regular season to better position themselves for a playoff run. Then, whoever they face in the postseason needs to get Houston's undivided attention for a single playoff series.

If the Rockets can win a seven-game series against a top team in the West, then people may start to take them a little more seriously.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News