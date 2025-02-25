Executives Not Yet Sold on Rockets
The Houston Rockets have performed well this season as they find themselves in the running to have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
It's a few steps ahead of where the team has been for the past four years, giving the Rockets a chance to truly be a contender once again.
However, until they produce wins in a playoff setting, they won't receive the maximum amount of respect.
"Though the Thunder and Nuggets are clear favorites to come out of the West, the Grizzlies and Rockets are young teams with upside trying to crash the party," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps writes.
"Asked to pick between them, the consensus was Memphis because of the Grizzlies' playoff experience and star power compared with the Rockets, who have little to no postseason exposure.
"I trust Memphis more," an East executive said.
"They're fascinating because of their style of play. They're an elite offensive team without running pick-and-rolls with Ja [Morant] all the time ... and I'm curious to see if that's sustainable in the playoffs."
"Ultimately, both were seen as a step below the Thunder and Nuggets.
"To me, they are solid teams playing with structure and a plan, but they don't have enough experience," a West scout said of Memphis and Houston.
"Playoff basketball is a beast. I want to see them in that environment first."
The Rockets need to take these last few weeks of the regular season to better position themselves for a playoff run. Then, whoever they face in the postseason needs to get Houston's undivided attention for a single playoff series.
If the Rockets can win a seven-game series against a top team in the West, then people may start to take them a little more seriously.
