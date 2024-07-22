Famed Analyst Predicts Rockets to Lose Key Contributors After the Season
It's safe to say that the Houston Rockets have succeeded in their goal of adding top-level talent. Over the years, the Rockets have added a good concoction of prime talent across all positions.
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson have all flashed the ability to be high-caliber starters in the NBA. And that's not to mention Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and the newly-drafted Reed Sheppard.
Several players will get squeezed. Especially on a team in the Rockets' situation, as several starters fall outside of the Rockets' semblance of youngsters (i.e. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks).
Sheppard's play in the Las Vegas Summer League has prompted questions regarding how soon he'll occupy a major role for the franchise. He's blown many away in Vegas, showing that he wasn't quite utilized to his full potential in his lone season in Kentucky.
The Ringer's Ryen Russilo marveled at Sheppard's performance in Vegas, taking to the Ryen Russilo Pod to point out that the tape has presented more than what initially was on display during Sheppard's collegiate tenure.
"Reed Sheppard looked great. He looks to be even more than what we saw in Kentucky in just the short glimpse of him in the Summer League.
Because he's running more point, his control of the offense. The passing ability. We knew he was a really good athlete, but there was alot of stuff beyond whatever your profile of him was before the draft, going wait, there may be even more to this guy.
Will there be a Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Sengun moment where we laugh about a team that's 41-41 and how they just picked third and have too many guys? And this is talking up Reed Sheppard a little bit too much, but there is a topic there at least, with the Rockets with how quickly can Reed be really good if this is what's going to happen with him."
Russilo continued, explaining the challenges that the Rockets could run into, based on the current roster that's been constructed.
"Like as much as we like this Rockets roster, a couple of the guys after the season are just not even going to have the opportunity to even develop. They're not going to get the touches, they're not going to get new contracts and they're going to be on other teams."
This is generally a good problem to have, as you typically want a roster that's littered with talent. It beats the alternative and gives you a better chance of competing.
Only time will tell if Russilo's point ends up being proven.
