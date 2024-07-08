Fans Predict Rockets Player to be First to Troll Bronny James About Nepotism
Dillon Brooks has had many run-ins with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, with several franchises. Brooks and James developed somewhat of a rift when Brooks was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, and it continued after his arrival with the Houston Rockets last offseason.
Brooks has even referred to the 39-year-old James as "old" and stated that he wouldn't be impressed with James until he scored 40 points, with Brooks as the primary defender.
Prior to the Rockets' first matchup against the Lakers in 2023-24, Brooks added that he was "ready to lock him up."
Brooks' Rockets and James' Lakers squared off four times in 2023-24 and went 2-2, with James averaging 20.5 points in the Rockets' victories and 26.5 points in the Lakers' two victories.
Brooks, on the other hand, averaged 11 points in the Rockets' wins over the Lakers in 2023-24 and 17 points in the Rockets' losses, leading the team in scoring in one of the contests.
For what it's worth, James was rather complimentary of the Rockets forward when asked, stating that Brooks had earned his $86 million dollar deal last offseason.
But could the rivalry between the two get any deeper?
It certainly could, if Brooks does what fans expect him to do, and elects to transition his competitive rivalry towards James' son, Bronny, who was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick in this year's draft.
The question was raised on social media regarding which player would be the first to tell Bronny that he's only in the NBA because of the elder James.
The Houston Rockets forward was named as the first one to do the honors.
Bronny's selection has drawn the ire of many fans, who have cited his father's power and influence within the Lakers organization as the overarching reason for the selection.
Bronny'a Lakers will face off against the Houston Rockets in the Summer League on July 12th at 6:30 PM. The game will be the Rockets' first Summer League showing of 2024.
