Finals MVP Sees His Game in Young Rockets Forward
The Houston Rockets have plenty of depth. Sure, they might not exactly have a contending-level squad, but their roster has depth as they search for a postseason berth.
For Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, it'll be a good problem, but a problem nonetheless as he has to sort a rotation for the young squad. The starting lineup is all but set in stone, too. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green will anchor the guard positions, with Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. playing the forward positions. Alperen Sengun will be the starting center, too.
There's plenty of flash on the Rockets' bench, too. Rookie guard Reed Sheppard might be one of the most popular, but second-year forward Cam Whitmore certainly hoists plenty of potential himself.
With the league returning soon and media days having taken place, plenty of discourse took place across the NBA landscape. One particular takeaway is a certain comparison drawn for Whitmore. It came straight from the player, too.
According to Whitmore, Jaylen Brown -- Boston Celtics star and reigning NBA Finals MVP -- told him that he sees his own game in the young Rockets forward.
"Jaylen [Brown] told me he sees a lot of himself in my game," Whitmore said.
The 20-year-old forward out of Villanova certainly brings plenty of potential to Houston. However, he played just 47 games a season ago, though he did start twice. In 18.7 minutes per game, he averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while converting 36 percent of his 3-pointers.
Whitmore was so good for the Rockets' G League affiliate that he essentially let Udoka know that he needed to be played. The No. 20 draft pick in the 2023 Draft brings plenty of potential and modeling his game after Brown, who just played an essential role in hanging the Celtics' 18th banner, would make for a solid trajectory for his career.
