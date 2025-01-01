Five Questions Ahead of Mavericks vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.
With the New Year's Day game on the horizon, we spoke with Dallas Mavericks On SI writer Austin Veazey.
Luka Doncic appears to be out for a bit with the calf strain. How are the Mavs adjusting?
Honestly, we've yet to see. The lineups have been so different in each of the three games since Doncic's injury, and a lot of that is due to the fight that broke out Friday night in Phoenix that left Naji Marshall suspended for four games and PJ Washington for one. Then, on Monday night against the Kings, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Dereck Lively II were all out on top of Marshall and Doncic, though Washington returned. So, it's been a constant change over the last three games. I think they'd like to win with defense, as they don't have enough consistent offense outside of Kyrie Irving with Doncic out to carry the load that way.
What’s one thing people should know about the Mavs that can’t be found in a box score?
PJ Washington is the true difference-maker for this team and the backbone of the defense. It's night and day when he's not in the lineup, and while he may not have the gaudiest numbers, he is the most important non-All-Star on the team.
What should the Mavs look for with the trade deadline coming up?
The Mavericks have a deep team with 8-10 players they feel good about. Doncic, Irving, Washington, Thompson, Lively, Marshall, and Quentin Grimes likely aren't going anywhere, Dwight Powell and Markieff Morris are valued veteran presences, and while Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford have been up and down, they're likely to stick around. We also haven't seen Dante Exum yet, who was very valuable on last year's team.
An upgrade from Maxi Kleber is desperately needed because the fall-off when Washington is not on the floor needs to be fixed. An upgrade from Jaden Hardy would be nice too, but there are not a ton of great options out there for backup guards. They could package Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper together and possibly get some needed frontcourt depth. If Gafford was thrown on the table for a massive upgrade, it wouldn't surprise me, but I think he sticks around.
If the Mavs win this game, what would be the reason why?
The defense shows up. Dallas' offense can't sustain high-scoring affairs with Doncic out, and they'd probably like to follow their gameplan against the Suns (without the fighting) when they held Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and the rest of that squad to 89 points.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Both teams are on two-game losing streaks and would like to get back on the right track, but I get the feeling the Mavericks will be a little extra motivated. Both teams are also dealing with key players suspended due to fighting in different games. Kyrie Irving comes out with an attacking mindset and lifts the Mavs to a close victory.
