Former Houston Guard Refutes Opinion that Rockets' Titles 'Don't Count'
In the 1990s, Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls were the most dominant team in professional basketball.
Jordan and company won a whopping six NBA titles in eight seasons, achieving one of the most astonishing dynasties in NBA history.
The two years that Jordan and the Bulls didn't take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, however, the Houston Rockets reached the pinnacle of the sport, winning back-to-back titles to cement their legacy as NBA champs.
Yet, some NBA observers discredit Houston's two historic achievements, arguing that the team was only able to win it all due to Jordan's decision to retire and play professional baseball.
Former Rockets' guard Vernon Maxwell refutes this sentiment, however, pointing out that Houston had fared well against Jordan and the Bulls during their regular season meetings.
"(Michael Jordan) made that decision to go away from the game but they say our two (championships) don't count," Maxwell said on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "If you go back and look at the numbers, back when we played them ... the (Jordan) beat me twice. You know, and we'd play them twice a year. So we'd go up North to Chicago, beat the (s—) out of them and then when he'd come to Houston we'd beat the (s—) out of them. Because I mean, you've got to understand, we got ... (Hakeem Olajuwon) down there. They got Bill Cartwright. ... All I used to do is funnel Mike down to (Olajuwon). ... Nah man, we would've beat their (a—). When we weren't getting to the finals, it was always 'Beat Seattle'. Seattle matched up with us so good."
Maxwell played for the Rockets from the 1989-90 season through the end of the 1994-95 season, helping the team to its consecutive championship victories. While it is impossible to know how a best of seven series between Houston and Chicago would have gone in the mid-90s, the Rockets earned their two titles by taking out the competition that was in front of them.
Additionally, after the Orlando Magic knocked off Jordan and the Bulls in the 1995 NBA Playoffs, Houston dominated the Magic in the finals to win the team's second consecutive title.
