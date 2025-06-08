Inside The Rockets

Former Houston Rocket Forward Wins $100K 1 vs. 1 Challenge

Michael Beasley defeats Lance Stephenson in highly anticipated 1 vs. 1 challenge for $100K.

Alec Elijah

Apr 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Michael Beasley (8) dunks against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Michael Beasley (8) dunks against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

In one of the most highly anticipated one versus one basketball games, former Houston Rockets forward Michael Beasley was the winner against former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson.

"These are two of the greatest isolation scorers the game has ever seen. Creativity. Swagger. Buckets. Beasley and Lance are stepping into our arena for a battle that will make basketball history," posted The Next Chapter on Instagram

While it remained a barbershop question as to who would win in a matchup between the two iso-style players, Beasley and Stephenson, this quickly went from questions to results thanks to The Next Chapter.

For basketball fans who are unfamiliar with The Next Chapter, they are a basketball league with a respected YouTube channel in the basketball community. The league is known for hosting one-on-one style games and tournaments, as well as other basketball events.

Michael Beasley (8)
Mar 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Michael Beasley (8) drives against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce (34) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

On Friday, June 6, the league hosted two of the best isolation basketball players who have graced the NBA in an attempt to finally figure out just who is better than who. This matchup in fact was so highly anticipated, The Next Chapter even brought in a special guest commentator with the Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is considered one of the best ball handlers the NBA has ever seen, so it made a lot of sense to invite a player of his stature to this event.

Before their matchup, Beasley and Stephenson went viral for their pregame faceoff a day before the game. In a vulgar attempt to rattle Stephenson, Beasley had some choice words for his fellow NBA alumni, which had NBA fans shocked.

The former 11-year veteran Michael Beasley defeated fellow NBA veteran Lance Stephenson 31-21 in their one-on-one matchup, and just as fans anticipated, this game featured tons of trash talk and buckets as well.

Beasley undoubtedly silenced every question when it came to the matchup between him and Stephenson, now it remains to be seen if someone will step to the plate and challenge one of the game's best one-on-one players.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/News