Former Houston Rocket Forward Wins $100K 1 vs. 1 Challenge
In one of the most highly anticipated one versus one basketball games, former Houston Rockets forward Michael Beasley was the winner against former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson.
"These are two of the greatest isolation scorers the game has ever seen. Creativity. Swagger. Buckets. Beasley and Lance are stepping into our arena for a battle that will make basketball history," posted The Next Chapter on Instagram
While it remained a barbershop question as to who would win in a matchup between the two iso-style players, Beasley and Stephenson, this quickly went from questions to results thanks to The Next Chapter.
For basketball fans who are unfamiliar with The Next Chapter, they are a basketball league with a respected YouTube channel in the basketball community. The league is known for hosting one-on-one style games and tournaments, as well as other basketball events.
On Friday, June 6, the league hosted two of the best isolation basketball players who have graced the NBA in an attempt to finally figure out just who is better than who. This matchup in fact was so highly anticipated, The Next Chapter even brought in a special guest commentator with the Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is considered one of the best ball handlers the NBA has ever seen, so it made a lot of sense to invite a player of his stature to this event.
Before their matchup, Beasley and Stephenson went viral for their pregame faceoff a day before the game. In a vulgar attempt to rattle Stephenson, Beasley had some choice words for his fellow NBA alumni, which had NBA fans shocked.
The former 11-year veteran Michael Beasley defeated fellow NBA veteran Lance Stephenson 31-21 in their one-on-one matchup, and just as fans anticipated, this game featured tons of trash talk and buckets as well.
Beasley undoubtedly silenced every question when it came to the matchup between him and Stephenson, now it remains to be seen if someone will step to the plate and challenge one of the game's best one-on-one players.