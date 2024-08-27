Former Rockets Center Bojan Marjanovic 'Waiting for the NBA'
Former Houston Rockets center Bojan Marjanovic is entering his 10th season in the NBA, but he still needs a team to sign him to a contract.
That deal isn't likely to come from the Rockets, his home for the past two seasons, after the team neglected to re-sign him and filled their entire roster.
However, Marjanovic still hopes that teams will be interested in having him around as a veteran presence.
“Every time you make plans, it doesn’t work out," Marjanovic said via Milun Nesovic of Meridian Sport (h/t Eurohoops). "Plans always change. Here, I first wanted to come by plane, but we arrived by car. I have no plans. I enjoy every segment of life. I’m waiting for the NBA, but if it doesn’t happen, there is a lot on paper going on. But let’s move on.”
Marjanovic, who just turned 36, came to the NBA in 2015 when he signed with the San Antonio Spurs after playing several years in Europe professionally. He's spent time with the Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets, playing in 331 games.
While he only averaged 3.2 points in 14 appearances last season with the Rockets, Marjanovic's mentorship could be helpful to younger members of any team in the NBA.
