Former Houston Rockets Coach, General Manager Dies at 86
Former Houston Rockets head coach and general manager Carroll Dawson has passed away, the team announced on Monday, Sept. 9.
Dawson was 86-years-old.
"While CD's contributions to basketball were remarkable, it was his character that truly stood out. We will deeply miss his uplifting spirit, infectious humor, and kind-hearted nature," the Rockets wrote in a social media post. "We are proud that CD's legacy will forever be honored with his banner hanging from the rafters of Toyota Center, alongside our other Rockets legends."
Dawson is most famous for being an assistant coach on Houston's 1994 and 1995 championship squads, helping Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon develop into one of the best big men in the game.
Later in his career, Dawson moved into the Rockets' front office, where he selected Yao Ming in the NBA Draft and acquired seven-time All-Star and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tracy McGrady in a massive blockbuster trade.
The longtime basketball aficionado's career began during his time at Paris Junior College in Texas. Following his time at the junior college level, Dawson played for Baylor, where he earned All-Conference honors.
Dawson was drafted to the Army after college before becoming the Bears' head basketball coach in 1973. Following his second stint in Waco, the one-time standout center joined the Rockets' staff as an assistant coach in 1980.
After nearly 20 years on the team's coaching staff, Dawson transitioned into a front office role in 1996, becoming Houston's general manager. Dawson retired in 2007 after a 27-year run within the Rockets' organization.
Daryl Morey succeeded Dawson as the team's general manager before leaving the organization in 2020. Rafael Stone took over for Morey as Houston's GM and has built a solid young roster just three years into his tenure.
The Rockets honored Dawson in 2007 by hanging a banner in the rafters of the Toyota Center that reads "CD", a nickname for the beloved coach and executive.
