Former Houston Rockets Guard Sends Heartfelt Message to Alperen Sengun
Jalen Green left his mark on the Houston Rockets as he prepares to embark on his new journey with the Phoenix Suns. However, he could not leave without addressing his former team, which he did in a heartfelt and emotional article posted on The Players' Tribune.
As his goodbye letter unfolded, the former Rockets guard took a moment to reflect on his time with Houston big man Alperen Sengun, whom he was drafted in 2021.
"And of course, my Turkish brother, Alpy. When we first came in here as kids, I didn’t know what hell you’d be saying half the time. We were teaching you how to swear in English, bro. Remember that? You’d be showing me all that Turkish rap, and I just couldn’t get jiggy with it. I’m sorry, bro. Y’all gotta learn to switch the flow up. Hahahaha. That’s my guy though. I didn’t know Europeans could be so down-to-earth like that! I thought y’all were all bougie. But no, Alpy is cool as hell," stated Green.
Green and Sengun gave the Rockets four solid seasons together before this summer's blockbuster trade sent NBA star Kevin Durant to the Rockets, while the Phoenix Suns received Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in return.
After signing extensions together in 2024, the duo assumed it would be at the franchise's forefront, especially after leading the Rockets to a No. 2 seed this past season.
Green would come to terms with the business aspect of the NBA, which sometimes leads to decisions like this from the Rockets, having to part with young talent and still tons of potential.
With this move, Alperen Sengun is the last remaining player from the Rockets' 2021 draftees. He is unlikely to depart, being locked down on a five-year, $185 million contract. Coming off his first All-Star season as well, Sengun will continue to be a pillar in the Rockets' attempts at an NBA championship within the next few seasons.