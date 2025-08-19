Former Rockets Point Guard Announces Retirement
Former Rockets guard John Wall officially announced his retirement from basketball on the morning of August 19, through posting a video montage on his Instagram account.
"I gave this game everything I had," Wall said. "From Raleigh, to Kentucky, to the league, every jersey I've worn meant more than just wins and stats, it was about representing something bigger."
Wall goes down as one of the premiere faces of 2010's NBA basketball, electrifying the league with his highlight-reel dunks, flashy passes and blazing speed. Over his career, he tallied up five All-Star appearances, a 2016-2017 All-NBA third team appearance, a 2014-2015 All-Defensive second team nod, and was the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest champion.
"To my family –– my mom especially –– thank you for all your sacrifices, I hope I made you proud," Wall said. "To my teammates, trainers and coaches, thank you for believing in me. And to the fans – you made me feel unstoppable."
Wall was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and began his career as the newfound face of the Washington Wizards. He'd go on to play 573 games across nine seasons with the Wizards, battling through adversity to bring the team to the playoffs multiple times.
Wall then arrived to Houston in the 2020 offseason, in which he was traded in exchange for former Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook. He appeared in 41 games in his lone 2020-2021 season with the Rockets, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. That season isn't one Rockets' fans look back on fondly, but Wall was a statistical bright spot, performing during dark times.
Wall last appeared in the NBA during the 2022-2023 season, which he played 34 games for a competitive Clippers squad. He hasn't played professional basketball since, and it seems as if he won't again. However, that doesn't mean he's fully leaving the game.
"Today, I'm stepping off the court, but not away from the game," Wall said. "As new opportunities present themselves, I feel now is the time to walk confidently to my next chapter. Thank you for every cheer, every moment. Retired, but never done. I'm doing it the Wall way."
Wall could be hinting at a potential start in coaching, or just expressing his desire to remain an active member in the basketball community. Either way, the former All-Star's presence will be greatly appreciated by basketball fans around the country for what he's done, and what he'll continue to do.