Former Houston Rockets Point Guard Announces Retirement
This summer has seen two NBA fan favorites retire from the game, and it has many reminiscing on the league of the past. Earlier in the offseason, former Houston Rockets point guard and Washington Wizards legend John Wall retired from basketball. Not long after, another former Rocket announced he's stepping away from the game.
Jeremy Lin, who played nine seasons in the NBA for eight teams, recently announced his retirement via a post on Instagram. While his only accolade in the league was winning a championship with the 2019 Toronto Raptors, Lin's retirement has caused major buzz among basketball fans.
Lin is, of course, most famous for his 'Linsanity' run during the 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks. In 26 games, he averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 assists, leading the Knicks to a 16-10 record and an eventual playoff appearance. During that stretch, he broke onto the scene as an Asian American sports icon.
Lin's rise with the Knicks led to a long basketball career, but his impact on the game for the Asian community cannot be overstated. He dealt with stereotypes and racism throughout his career, especially during his time in New York when he was at his best. However, his performance went against many hurtful comments and notions.
After his time with the Knicks, Lin signed with the Houston Rockets and spent two seasons there, carving out a consistent starting role as a contributor to a playoff team. He started all 82 games for the Rockets during the 2012-13 season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The following season, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Although his time with the Knicks was his best and most memorable, the Taiwanese-American had his most efficient seasons with the Rockets, shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from three. He was also an underrated defender, averaging 1.6 steals per game in 2013.
Lin's tenure in Houston was short, but his impact on the NBA and the global basketball community will always be remembered. The Palo Alto native had many ups and downs, but will ultimately be known for his epic 'Linsanity' run that ignited an admirable career in the league.