Former Rockets Big Man Lands with Memphis Grizzlies
Following his waiver from the Rockets a week ago, former Houston center Jock Landale was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies as a recent addition to their team.
Houston did move back Landale's guaranteed date to July 7, which did allow them to look for a trade partner, but the Rockets ultimately decided to let Landale test free agency this summer.
This move was expected after Landale's waiver as the Grizzlies were interested in the big man following their trade away of 7-footer Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers.
Following a four-year collegiate career at Saint Mary’s, where Landale was named the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Player of the Year after leading the WCC in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.
He played professionally in Serbia, Lithuania, and his home of Australia before making his NBA debut with the Spurs during the 2021-22 season.
The Australian-born center also appeared for the Phoenix Suns before his two-season run with the Rockets. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with Houston in 2024-25.
While he has not made a career as a dominating big man, Landale has provided depth to every team he has been on, which is crucial in today's game for big men.
He will once again provide depth to his new team, as Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with turf toe surgery, and Zach Edey will also be out with ankle surgery for the Grizzlies heading into fall training camp.
Waiving Landale will help create $8 million in cap flexibility for Houston ahead of their 2025-26 season, and with several extensions already in place, they could create space for more moves in the future.
Both the Rockets and Grizzlies will be gearing up for the 2025-26 season with training camps on the horizon. Now with Landale at his new home, Rockets fans will certainly wish him the best.